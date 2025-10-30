The live Coinbase xStock price today is 344.41 USD. Track real-time COINX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COINX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Coinbase xStock price today is 344.41 USD. Track real-time COINX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COINX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Live Price Chart
Coinbase xStock (COINX) Price Information (USD)

Coinbase xStock (COINX) real-time price is $ 344.41. Over the past 24 hours, COINX traded between a low of $ 344.32 and a high of $ 358.98, showing active market volatility. COINX's all-time high price is $ 444.5539034948311, while its all-time low price is $ 292.4649785882087.

In terms of short-term performance, COINX has changed by -1.62% over the past hour, -0.86% over 24 hours, and +7.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Coinbase xStock is $ 9.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.59K. The circulating supply of COINX is 27.00K, with a total supply of 26999.9965318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.30M.

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Coinbase xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.9876-0.86%
30 Days$ +13.94+4.21%
60 Days$ +40.7+13.40%
90 Days$ +20.52+6.33%
Coinbase xStock Price Change Today

Today, COINX recorded a change of $ -2.9876 (-0.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coinbase xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +13.94 (+4.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coinbase xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COINX saw a change of $ +40.7 (+13.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coinbase xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +20.52 (+6.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Coinbase xStock (COINX)?

Check out the Coinbase xStock Price History page now.

What is Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Coinbase xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coinbase xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COINX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coinbase xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coinbase xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coinbase xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Coinbase xStock (COINX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Coinbase xStock (COINX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Coinbase xStock.

Check the Coinbase xStock price prediction now!

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase xStock (COINX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COINX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Looking for how to buy Coinbase xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coinbase xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Coinbase xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase xStock

How much is Coinbase xStock (COINX) worth today?
The live COINX price in USD is 344.41 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current COINX to USD price?
The current price of COINX to USD is $ 344.41. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Coinbase xStock?
The market cap for COINX is $ 9.30M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of COINX?
The circulating supply of COINX is 27.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COINX?
COINX achieved an ATH price of 444.5539034948311 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COINX?
COINX saw an ATL price of 292.4649785882087 USD.
What is the trading volume of COINX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COINX is $ 65.59K USD.
Will COINX go higher this year?
COINX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COINX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
