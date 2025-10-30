The live Coinbase price today is 345.13 USD. Track real-time COINON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COINON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Coinbase price today is 345.13 USD. Track real-time COINON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COINON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About COINON

COINON Price Info

COINON Official Website

COINON Tokenomics

COINON Price Forecast

COINON History

COINON Buying Guide

COINON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

COINON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Coinbase Logo

Coinbase Price(COINON)

1 COINON to USD Live Price:

$345.13
$345.13$345.13
-0.82%1D
USD
Coinbase (COINON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:25:37 (UTC+8)

Coinbase (COINON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 343.48
$ 343.48$ 343.48
24H Low
$ 359.45
$ 359.45$ 359.45
24H High

$ 343.48
$ 343.48$ 343.48

$ 359.45
$ 359.45$ 359.45

$ 398.53963644307055
$ 398.53963644307055$ 398.53963644307055

$ 293.6694422926958
$ 293.6694422926958$ 293.6694422926958

-1.40%

-0.82%

+7.19%

+7.19%

Coinbase (COINON) real-time price is $ 345.13. Over the past 24 hours, COINON traded between a low of $ 343.48 and a high of $ 359.45, showing active market volatility. COINON's all-time high price is $ 398.53963644307055, while its all-time low price is $ 293.6694422926958.

In terms of short-term performance, COINON has changed by -1.40% over the past hour, -0.82% over 24 hours, and +7.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Coinbase (COINON) Market Information

No.2575

$ 458.25K
$ 458.25K$ 458.25K

$ 61.03K
$ 61.03K$ 61.03K

$ 458.25K
$ 458.25K$ 458.25K

1.33K
1.33K 1.33K

1,327.77135363
1,327.77135363 1,327.77135363

ETH

The current Market Cap of Coinbase is $ 458.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.03K. The circulating supply of COINON is 1.33K, with a total supply of 1327.77135363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 458.25K.

Coinbase (COINON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Coinbase for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.8535-0.82%
30 Days$ +15.22+4.61%
60 Days$ +95.13+38.05%
90 Days$ +95.13+38.05%
Coinbase Price Change Today

Today, COINON recorded a change of $ -2.8535 (-0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coinbase 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +15.22 (+4.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coinbase 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COINON saw a change of $ +95.13 (+38.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coinbase 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +95.13 (+38.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Coinbase (COINON)?

Check out the Coinbase Price History page now.

What is Coinbase (COINON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Coinbase is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coinbase investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COINON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coinbase on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coinbase buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coinbase Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Coinbase (COINON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Coinbase (COINON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Coinbase.

Check the Coinbase price prediction now!

Coinbase (COINON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase (COINON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COINON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coinbase (COINON)

Looking for how to buy Coinbase? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coinbase on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COINON to Local Currencies

1 Coinbase(COINON) to VND
9,082,095.95
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AUD
A$524.5976
1 Coinbase(COINON) to GBP
258.8475
1 Coinbase(COINON) to EUR
296.8118
1 Coinbase(COINON) to USD
$345.13
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MYR
RM1,449.546
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TRY
14,485.1061
1 Coinbase(COINON) to JPY
¥53,150.02
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ARS
ARS$495,875.8814
1 Coinbase(COINON) to RUB
27,696.6825
1 Coinbase(COINON) to INR
30,602.6771
1 Coinbase(COINON) to IDR
Rp5,752,164.3658
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PHP
20,338.5109
1 Coinbase(COINON) to EGP
￡E.16,307.3925
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BRL
R$1,853.3481
1 Coinbase(COINON) to CAD
C$479.7307
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BDT
42,185.2399
1 Coinbase(COINON) to NGN
500,911.3281
1 Coinbase(COINON) to COP
$1,348,164.0625
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ZAR
R.5,967.2977
1 Coinbase(COINON) to UAH
14,512.7165
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TZS
T.Sh.847,984.41
1 Coinbase(COINON) to VES
Bs75,583.47
1 Coinbase(COINON) to CLP
$325,112.46
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PKR
Rs97,437.1016
1 Coinbase(COINON) to KZT
182,415.0102
1 Coinbase(COINON) to THB
฿11,196.0172
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TWD
NT$10,598.9423
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AED
د.إ1,266.6271
1 Coinbase(COINON) to CHF
Fr276.104
1 Coinbase(COINON) to HKD
HK$2,678.2088
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AMD
֏132,081.251
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MAD
.د.م3,182.0986
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MXN
$6,381.4537
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SAR
ريال1,294.2375
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ETB
Br52,770.377
1 Coinbase(COINON) to KES
KSh44,587.3447
1 Coinbase(COINON) to JOD
د.أ244.69717
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PLN
1,259.7245
1 Coinbase(COINON) to RON
лв1,511.6694
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SEK
kr3,251.1246
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BGN
лв579.8184
1 Coinbase(COINON) to HUF
Ft115,618.55
1 Coinbase(COINON) to CZK
7,244.2787
1 Coinbase(COINON) to KWD
د.ك105.60978
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ILS
1,121.6725
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BOB
Bs2,381.397
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AZN
586.721
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TJS
SM3,175.196
1 Coinbase(COINON) to GEL
938.7536
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AOA
Kz316,342.7067
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BHD
.د.ب129.76888
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BMD
$345.13
1 Coinbase(COINON) to DKK
kr2,219.1859
1 Coinbase(COINON) to HNL
L9,066.5651
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MUR
15,727.5741
1 Coinbase(COINON) to NAD
$5,905.1743
1 Coinbase(COINON) to NOK
kr3,468.5565
1 Coinbase(COINON) to NZD
$597.0749
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PAB
B/.345.13
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PGK
K1,470.2538
1 Coinbase(COINON) to QAR
ر.ق1,256.2732
1 Coinbase(COINON) to RSD
дин.34,882.2891
1 Coinbase(COINON) to UZS
soʻm4,158,191.8147
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ALL
L28,701.0108
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ANG
ƒ617.7827
1 Coinbase(COINON) to AWG
ƒ617.7827
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BBD
$690.26
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BAM
KM579.8184
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BIF
Fr1,020,894.54
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BND
$445.2177
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BSD
$345.13
1 Coinbase(COINON) to JMD
$55,148.3227
1 Coinbase(COINON) to KHR
1,386,062.7878
1 Coinbase(COINON) to KMF
Fr145,989.99
1 Coinbase(COINON) to LAK
7,502,825.9369
1 Coinbase(COINON) to LKR
රු105,061.0233
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MDL
L5,849.9535
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MGA
Ar1,547,666.459
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MOP
P2,761.04
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MVR
5,280.489
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MWK
MK599,183.6443
1 Coinbase(COINON) to MZN
MT22,057.2583
1 Coinbase(COINON) to NPR
रु48,677.1352
1 Coinbase(COINON) to PYG
2,447,661.96
1 Coinbase(COINON) to RWF
Fr500,783.63
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SBD
$2,840.4199
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SCR
4,786.9531
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SRD
$13,335.8232
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SVC
$3,016.4362
1 Coinbase(COINON) to SZL
L5,905.1743
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TMT
m1,211.4063
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TND
د.ت1,013.30168
1 Coinbase(COINON) to TTD
$2,336.5301
1 Coinbase(COINON) to UGX
Sh1,202,432.92
1 Coinbase(COINON) to XAF
Fr194,998.45
1 Coinbase(COINON) to XCD
$931.851
1 Coinbase(COINON) to XOF
Fr194,998.45
1 Coinbase(COINON) to XPF
Fr35,203.26
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BWP
P4,593.6803
1 Coinbase(COINON) to BZD
$693.7113
1 Coinbase(COINON) to CVE
$32,718.324
1 Coinbase(COINON) to DJF
Fr61,088.01
1 Coinbase(COINON) to DOP
$22,150.4434
1 Coinbase(COINON) to DZD
د.ج44,856.5461
1 Coinbase(COINON) to FJD
$779.9938
1 Coinbase(COINON) to GNF
Fr3,000,905.35
1 Coinbase(COINON) to GTQ
Q2,640.2445
1 Coinbase(COINON) to GYD
$72,201.196
1 Coinbase(COINON) to ISK
kr42,450.99

Coinbase Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Coinbase Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase

How much is Coinbase (COINON) worth today?
The live COINON price in USD is 345.13 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current COINON to USD price?
The current price of COINON to USD is $ 345.13. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Coinbase?
The market cap for COINON is $ 458.25K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of COINON?
The circulating supply of COINON is 1.33K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COINON?
COINON achieved an ATH price of 398.53963644307055 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COINON?
COINON saw an ATL price of 293.6694422926958 USD.
What is the trading volume of COINON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COINON is $ 61.03K USD.
Will COINON go higher this year?
COINON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COINON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:25:37 (UTC+8)

Coinbase (COINON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COINON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COINON
COINON
USD
USD

1 COINON = 345.13 USD

Trade COINON

COINON/USDT
$345.13
$345.13$345.13
-0.80%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,019.54
$109,019.54$109,019.54

-2.22%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,852.99
$3,852.99$3,852.99

-2.50%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02421
$0.02421$0.02421

-34.19%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.45
$189.45$189.45

-3.71%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3104
$2.3104$2.3104

-11.74%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,852.99
$3,852.99$3,852.99

-2.50%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,019.54
$109,019.54$109,019.54

-2.22%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.45
$189.45$189.45

-3.71%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5237
$2.5237$2.5237

-3.90%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18583
$0.18583$0.18583

-2.76%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02241
$0.02241$0.02241

+124.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003584
$0.0003584$0.0003584

+473.44%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0033668
$0.0033668$0.0033668

+3,640.88%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000153
$0.000000000000000000000153$0.000000000000000000000153

+70.00%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136743
$0.136743$0.136743

+46.17%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005044
$0.005044$0.005044

+34.22%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9369
$0.9369$0.9369

+33.84%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002383
$0.0002383$0.0002383

+30.43%