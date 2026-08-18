CoinDepo Price Today

The live CoinDepo (COINDEPO) price today is ￡ 0.11285, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current COINDEPO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.11285 per COINDEPO.

CoinDepo currently ranks #740 by market capitalisation at ￡ 28.25M, with a circulating supply of 250.32M COINDEPO. During the last 24 hours, COINDEPO traded between ￡ 0.11015 (low) and ￡ 0.11408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.072176866486594792, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0016399710643372169.

In short-term performance, COINDEPO moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 393.56K.

CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Market Information

Rank No.740 Market Cap ￡ 28.25M￡ 28.25M ￡ 28.25M Volume (24H) ￡ 393.56K￡ 393.56K ￡ 393.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 112.85M￡ 112.85M ￡ 112.85M Circulation Supply 250.32M 250.32M 250.32M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.03% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of CoinDepo is ￡ 28.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 393.56K. The circulating supply of COINDEPO is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 112.85M.