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The live CoinDepo price today is 0.11285 GBP.COINDEPO market cap is 28,248,480.6426 GBP. Track real-time COINDEPO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CoinDepo price today is 0.11285 GBP.COINDEPO market cap is 28,248,480.6426 GBP. Track real-time COINDEPO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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COINDEPO Price Info

What is COINDEPO

COINDEPO Official Website

COINDEPO Tokenomics

COINDEPO Price Forecast

COINDEPO History

COINDEPO Buying Guide

COINDEPO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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CoinDepo Price(COINDEPO)

1 COINDEPO to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0823805
￡0.0823805￡0.0823805
-0.01%1D
GBP
CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:47:44 (UTC+8)

CoinDepo Price Today

The live CoinDepo (COINDEPO) price today is ￡ 0.11285, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current COINDEPO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.11285 per COINDEPO.

CoinDepo currently ranks #740 by market capitalisation at ￡ 28.25M, with a circulating supply of 250.32M COINDEPO. During the last 24 hours, COINDEPO traded between ￡ 0.11015 (low) and ￡ 0.11408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.072176866486594792, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0016399710643372169.

In short-term performance, COINDEPO moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 393.56K.

CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Market Information

No.740

￡ 28.25M
￡ 28.25M￡ 28.25M

￡ 393.56K
￡ 393.56K￡ 393.56K

￡ 112.85M
￡ 112.85M￡ 112.85M

250.32M
250.32M 250.32M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.03%

ETH

The current Market Cap of CoinDepo is ￡ 28.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 393.56K. The circulating supply of COINDEPO is 250.32M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 112.85M.

CoinDepo Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.11015
￡ 0.11015￡ 0.11015
24H Low
￡ 0.11408
￡ 0.11408￡ 0.11408
24H High

￡ 0.11015
￡ 0.11015￡ 0.11015

￡ 0.11408
￡ 0.11408￡ 0.11408

￡ 0.072176866486594792
￡ 0.072176866486594792￡ 0.072176866486594792

￡ 0.0016399710643372169
￡ 0.0016399710643372169￡ 0.0016399710643372169

+0.07%

-0.01%

+0.16%

+0.16%

CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of CoinDepo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000082-0.01%
30 Days￡ +0.02826+33.40%
60 Days￡ +0.03503+45.01%
90 Days￡ +0.03884+52.47%
CoinDepo Price Change Today

Today, COINDEPO recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000082 (-0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CoinDepo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.02826 (+33.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CoinDepo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COINDEPO saw a change of ￡ +0.03503 (+45.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CoinDepo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03884 (+52.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CoinDepo (COINDEPO)?

Check out the CoinDepo Price History page now.

Analysis for CoinDepo

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate CoinDepo recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence CoinDepo's prices?

Several key factors influence CoinDepo (COINDEPO) prices:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment
4. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
5. Platform adoption and user growth
6. Regulatory news and compliance updates
7. Partnership announcements and integrations
8. Technical developments and feature releases
9. Community engagement and social media activity
10. General economic conditions and investor risk appetite

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of smaller cryptocurrency projects.

Why do people want to know CoinDepo's price today?

People want to know CoinDepo (COINDEPO) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, identifying buying or selling opportunities, monitoring market trends, and assessing investment performance. Real-time price data helps traders time their entries and exits effectively.

Price Prediction for CoinDepo

CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COINDEPO in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CoinDepo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CoinDepo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COINDEPO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CoinDepo Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest CoinDepo in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with CoinDepo? Buying COINDEPO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy CoinDepo. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and CoinDepo will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Guide

What can you do with CoinDepo

Owning CoinDepo allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying CoinDepo (COINDEPO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CoinDepo (COINDEPO)

COINDEPO is the native utility token of the CoinDepo platform, designed to provide crypto investors with exclusive financial benefits and innovative earning opportunities. The token powers a unique, fully automated algorithm that scans the entire DeFi sector, offering the best APR + compound interest without risking the principal investment, thanks to the CoinDepo Overcollateralization Mechanism.

CoinDepo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CoinDepo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CoinDepo Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)Ethereum EcosystemLending/Borrowing Protocols

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CoinDepo

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:47:44 (UTC+8)

CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about CoinDepo

COINDEPO USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on COINDEPO with leverage. Explore COINDEPO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade CoinDepo (COINDEPO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CoinDepo price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COINDEPO/USDT
￡0.0823221
￡0.0823221￡0.0823221
-0.08%
3.49M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COINDEPO-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

COINDEPO
COINDEPO
GBP
GBP

1 COINDEPO = 0.0823805 GBP