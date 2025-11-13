ChainOpera AI (COAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ChainOpera AI (COAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ChainOpera AI (COAI) Information

ChainOpera AI empowers collaborative intelligence through a network of AI agents co-created and co-operated by the community. It is built on a Super AI app and a full-stack AI infrastructure that supports a creator economy for designing, distributing, and using AI agents; agent-centric model training and inference on distributed GPUs; and an AI-native blockchain for verifiable ownership, attribution, and transparent participation. ChainOpera transforms how intelligence is created and shared by aligning users, developers, and infrastructure providers through shared participation mechanisms, enabling a new era of open and collaborative AI.

Official Website:
https://chainopera.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://paper.chainopera.ai/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0a8d6c86e1bce73fe4d0bd531e1a567306836ea5

ChainOpera AI (COAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ChainOpera AI (COAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of COAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many COAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand COAI's tokenomics, explore COAI token's live price!

ChainOpera AI (COAI) Price History

Analysing the price history of COAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

COAI Price Prediction

Want to know where COAI might be heading? Our COAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

