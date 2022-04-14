ChainOpera AI (COAI) Technical Analysis Today The ChainOpera AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ChainOpera AI's analysis below. Sign Up

ChainOpera AI (COAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3126 -- -15.15% +0.96% +3.92%

ChainOpera AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ChainOpera AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3132 0.3131 R2 0.3131 0.3131 R1 0.3131 0.3131 PP 0.313 0.313 S1 0.313 0.313 S2 0.3129 0.313 S3 0.3129 0.3129

ChainOpera AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.75M $6.03 M $6.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.60 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.63 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $2.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ChainOpera AI Capital Flow Net Inflow COAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ChainOpera AI (COAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ChainOpera AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COAI / USDT $0.3126 $0.3126 $0.3126 -3.09% 310.44K (USDT) Trade