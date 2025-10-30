What is Alliance Games (COA)

Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features.

Alliance Games (COA) Tokenomics

How to buy Alliance Games (COA)

Looking for how to buy Alliance Games? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alliance Games on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alliance Games How much is Alliance Games (COA) worth today? The live COA price in USD is 0.00456 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current COA to USD price? $ 0.00456 . Check out The current price of COA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Alliance Games? The market cap for COA is $ 1.89M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of COA? The circulating supply of COA is 414.42M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COA? COA achieved an ATH price of 0.03474769210606202 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COA? COA saw an ATL price of 0.003300711612594677 USD . What is the trading volume of COA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COA is $ 4.61K USD . Will COA go higher this year? COA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Alliance Games (COA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

