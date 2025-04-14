What is Sugarverse (CNDY)

Gaming studio & publisher with existing 60 million players ecosystem | 10 mobile games live | 100,000+ DAU | 15+ years creating games | 70+ Countries | 30+ languages. Sugarverse is building a unique Game Saga with 5 integrated mobile casual games with a self-sustaining Play & Earn economy, where players can monetize their gaming experience using their native token CNDY.

How to buy Sugarverse (CNDY)

CNDY to Local Currencies

Sugarverse Resource

What is the price of Sugarverse (CNDY) today? The live price of Sugarverse (CNDY) is 0.000875 USD . What is the market cap of Sugarverse (CNDY)? The current market cap of Sugarverse is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CNDY by its real-time market price of 0.000875 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sugarverse (CNDY)? The current circulating supply of Sugarverse (CNDY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Sugarverse (CNDY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Sugarverse (CNDY) is 0.008034 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sugarverse (CNDY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sugarverse (CNDY) is $ 48.55K USD .

