CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is ￡ 129.9, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 129.9 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8066 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.54M, with a circulating supply of 81.13K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between ￡ 127.49 (low) and ￡ 129.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 153.6908417505488795355, while the all-time low was ￡ 87.1825998840700711.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 351.27.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

Rank No.8066 Market Cap ￡ 10.54M￡ 10.54M ￡ 10.54M Volume (24H) ￡ 351.27￡ 351.27 ￡ 351.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 10.54M￡ 10.54M ￡ 10.54M Circulation Supply 81.13K 81.13K 81.13K Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is ￡ 10.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 351.27. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 81.13K, with a total supply of 81133.83153118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 10.54M.