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The live CMC 20 Index DTF price today is 129.9 GBP.CMC20 market cap is 10,539,284.715900282 GBP. Track real-time CMC20 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CMC 20 Index DTF price today is 129.9 GBP.CMC20 market cap is 10,539,284.715900282 GBP. Track real-time CMC20 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CMC 20 Index DTF Logo

CMC 20 Index DTF Price(CMC20)

1 CMC20 to GBP Live Price:

￡94.827
￡94.827￡94.827
+0.16%1D
GBP
CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:40:03 (UTC+8)

CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is ￡ 129.9, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 129.9 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8066 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.54M, with a circulating supply of 81.13K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between ￡ 127.49 (low) and ￡ 129.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 153.6908417505488795355, while the all-time low was ￡ 87.1825998840700711.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 351.27.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

No.8066

￡ 10.54M
￡ 10.54M￡ 10.54M

￡ 351.27
￡ 351.27￡ 351.27

￡ 10.54M
￡ 10.54M￡ 10.54M

81.13K
81.13K 81.13K

--
----

81,133.83153118
81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118

BSC

The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is ￡ 10.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 351.27. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 81.13K, with a total supply of 81133.83153118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 10.54M.

CMC 20 Index DTF Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 127.49
￡ 127.49￡ 127.49
24H Low
￡ 129.9
￡ 129.9￡ 129.9
24H High

￡ 127.49
￡ 127.49￡ 127.49

￡ 129.9
￡ 129.9￡ 129.9

￡ 153.6908417505488795355
￡ 153.6908417505488795355￡ 153.6908417505488795355

￡ 87.1825998840700711
￡ 87.1825998840700711￡ 87.1825998840700711

0.00%

+0.16%

+0.50%

+0.50%

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of CMC 20 Index DTF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.1515+0.16%
30 Days￡ +0.53+0.40%
60 Days￡ +3.59+2.84%
90 Days￡ -24.9-16.09%
CMC 20 Index DTF Price Change Today

Today, CMC20 recorded a change of ￡ +0.1515 (+0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CMC 20 Index DTF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.53 (+0.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CMC 20 Index DTF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CMC20 saw a change of ￡ +3.59 (+2.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CMC 20 Index DTF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -24.9 (-16.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)?

Check out the CMC 20 Index DTF Price History page now.

Analysis for CMC 20 Index DTF

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate CMC 20 Index DTF recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence CMC 20 Index DTF's prices?

CMC20 prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements as they drive sector correlation
3. Trading volume and liquidity across constituent tokens
4. Regulatory news and policy changes affecting cryptocurrency markets
5. Institutional adoption and investment flows
6. Macroeconomic factors like inflation, interest rates, and global financial stability
7. Technical analysis patterns and support/resistance levels
8. Index rebalancing events and constituent changes
9. Market manipulation and whale trading activities
10. News and developments related to the top 20 cryptocurrencies included in the index

Why do people want to know CMC 20 Index DTF's price today?

People want to know CMC20 price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, market timing, profit/loss calculations, and trading opportunities. As a cryptocurrency index fund, CMC20 tracks top 20 coins, so its price reflects broader market trends.

Price Prediction for CMC 20 Index DTF

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CMC20 in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CMC 20 Index DTF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CMC 20 Index DTF will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CMC20 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CMC 20 Index DTF Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest CMC 20 Index DTF in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with CMC 20 Index DTF? Buying CMC20 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy CMC 20 Index DTF. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and CMC 20 Index DTF will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Guide

What can you do with CMC 20 Index DTF

Owning CMC 20 Index DTF allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)

The CoinMarketCap 20 Index DTF (CMC20) is a liquid index token powered by Reserve that tracks the CoinMarketCap 20 Index. The CMC20 Index is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the top 20 cryptocurrency projects by market capitalization, as ranked by CoinMarketCap. It excludes stablecoins (i.e. USDT), tokens that are pegged to other crypto assets (i.e. WBTC or stETH), and assets with limited investability (e.g. potential litigation risk, or limited circulating liquidity). The index represents the broader cryptocurrency market while providing insight into the performance of a diverse set of digital assets.

CMC 20 Index DTF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CMC 20 Index DTF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CMC 20 Index DTF Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CMC 20 Index DTF

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:40:03 (UTC+8)

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about CMC 20 Index DTF

CMC20 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CMC20 with leverage. Explore CMC20 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CMC 20 Index DTF price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CMC20/USDT
￡94.827
￡94.827￡94.827
+0.16%
2.71 (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CMC20-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CMC20
CMC20
GBP
GBP

1 CMC20 = 94.827 GBP