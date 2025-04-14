Coldstack Logo

Coldstack Price(CLS)

USD

Coldstack (CLS) Live Price Chart

$0.03015
$0.03015$0.03015
0.00%(1D)

CLS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Coldstack (CLS) today is 0.03015 USD with a current market cap of $ 708.95K USD. CLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coldstack Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.69K USD
- Coldstack price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.51M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLS price information.

CLS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Coldstack for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00063-2.05%
60 Days$ -0.0023-7.09%
90 Days$ -0.03586-54.33%
Coldstack Price Change Today

Today, CLS recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coldstack 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00063 (-2.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coldstack 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLS saw a change of $ -0.0023 (-7.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coldstack 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03586 (-54.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Coldstack: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02938
$ 0.02938$ 0.02938

$ 0.03114
$ 0.03114$ 0.03114

$ 1.65
$ 1.65$ 1.65

+0.16%

0.00%

+0.06%

CLS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 708.95K
$ 708.95K$ 708.95K

$ 31.69K
$ 31.69K$ 31.69K

23.51M
23.51M 23.51M

What is Coldstack (CLS)

ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.

Coldstack is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coldstack investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coldstack on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coldstack buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coldstack Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coldstack, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coldstack price prediction page.

Coldstack Price History

Tracing CLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coldstack price history page.

How to buy Coldstack (CLS)

Looking for how to buy Coldstack? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coldstack on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLS to Local Currencies

1 CLS to VND
773.07615
1 CLS to AUD
A$0.047637
1 CLS to GBP
0.0226125
1 CLS to EUR
0.026532
1 CLS to USD
$0.03015
1 CLS to MYR
RM0.1329615
1 CLS to TRY
1.1466045
1 CLS to JPY
¥4.313259
1 CLS to RUB
2.479536
1 CLS to INR
2.594106
1 CLS to IDR
Rp511.0168725
1 CLS to KRW
42.8874705
1 CLS to PHP
1.7200575
1 CLS to EGP
￡E.1.5373485
1 CLS to BRL
R$0.176679
1 CLS to CAD
C$0.041607
1 CLS to BDT
3.6629235
1 CLS to NGN
48.3946695
1 CLS to UAH
1.244592
1 CLS to VES
Bs2.14065
1 CLS to PKR
Rs8.457075
1 CLS to KZT
15.613479
1 CLS to THB
฿1.0127385
1 CLS to TWD
NT$0.9759555
1 CLS to AED
د.إ0.1106505
1 CLS to CHF
Fr0.0244215
1 CLS to HKD
HK$0.2336625
1 CLS to MAD
.د.م0.279189
1 CLS to MXN
$0.6069195

Coldstack Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coldstack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Coldstack Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coldstack

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CLS
USD

1 CLS = 0.03015 USD

Trade

CLSUSDT
$0.03015
$0.03015$0.03015
+0.86%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee