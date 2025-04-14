What is Coldstack (CLS)

ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.

Coldstack Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coldstack, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coldstack price prediction page.

Coldstack Price History

Tracing CLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coldstack price history page.

How to buy Coldstack (CLS)

CLS to Local Currencies

Coldstack Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coldstack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coldstack What is the price of Coldstack (CLS) today? The live price of Coldstack (CLS) is 0.03015 USD . What is the market cap of Coldstack (CLS)? The current market cap of Coldstack is $ 708.95K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CLS by its real-time market price of 0.03015 USD . What is the circulating supply of Coldstack (CLS)? The current circulating supply of Coldstack (CLS) is 23.51M USD . What was the highest price of Coldstack (CLS)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Coldstack (CLS) is 1.65 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Coldstack (CLS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Coldstack (CLS) is $ 31.69K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

