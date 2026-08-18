Yei Finance Price Today

The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is ￡ 0.12452, with a 7.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.12452 per CLO.

Yei Finance currently ranks #602 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.08M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between ￡ 0.11567 (low) and ￡ 0.13124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.664993002053147666, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0392188499764101518.

In short-term performance, CLO moved +2.03% in the last hour and +6.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 86.39K.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

Rank No.602 Market Cap ￡ 16.08M￡ 16.08M ￡ 16.08M Volume (24H) ￡ 86.39K￡ 86.39K ￡ 86.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 124.52M￡ 124.52M ￡ 124.52M Circulation Supply 129.10M 129.10M 129.10M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555 Circulation Rate 12.91% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is ￡ 16.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 86.39K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 999919717.4101555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 124.52M.