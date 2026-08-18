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The live Yei Finance price today is 0.12452 GBP.CLO market cap is 16,075,532 GBP. Track real-time CLO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Yei Finance price today is 0.12452 GBP.CLO market cap is 16,075,532 GBP. Track real-time CLO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Yei Finance Logo

Yei Finance Price(CLO)

1 CLO to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0908996
￡0.0908996￡0.0908996
+7.17%1D
GBP
Yei Finance (CLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:39:39 (UTC+8)

Yei Finance Price Today

The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is ￡ 0.12452, with a 7.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.12452 per CLO.

Yei Finance currently ranks #602 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.08M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between ￡ 0.11567 (low) and ￡ 0.13124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.664993002053147666, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0392188499764101518.

In short-term performance, CLO moved +2.03% in the last hour and +6.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 86.39K.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

No.602

￡ 16.08M
￡ 16.08M￡ 16.08M

￡ 86.39K
￡ 86.39K￡ 86.39K

￡ 124.52M
￡ 124.52M￡ 124.52M

129.10M
129.10M 129.10M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,919,717.4101555
999,919,717.4101555 999,919,717.4101555

12.91%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is ￡ 16.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 86.39K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 999919717.4101555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 124.52M.

Yei Finance Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.11567
￡ 0.11567￡ 0.11567
24H Low
￡ 0.13124
￡ 0.13124￡ 0.13124
24H High

￡ 0.11567
￡ 0.11567￡ 0.11567

￡ 0.13124
￡ 0.13124￡ 0.13124

￡ 0.664993002053147666
￡ 0.664993002053147666￡ 0.664993002053147666

￡ 0.0392188499764101518
￡ 0.0392188499764101518￡ 0.0392188499764101518

+2.03%

+7.17%

+6.85%

+6.85%

Yei Finance (CLO) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Yei Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0060815+7.17%
30 Days￡ -0.02648-17.54%
60 Days￡ -0.07758-38.39%
90 Days￡ +0.06304+102.53%
Yei Finance Price Change Today

Today, CLO recorded a change of ￡ +0.0060815 (+7.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Yei Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.02648 (-17.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Yei Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLO saw a change of ￡ -0.07758 (-38.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Yei Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.06304 (+102.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Yei Finance (CLO)?

Check out the Yei Finance Price History page now.

Analysis for Yei Finance

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Yei Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Yei Finance market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CLO market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

CLO_USDT is trading at 0.11627 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price slightly deviating above the central pivot point of 0.1161. The S1 to R1 range remains narrow, and key pivot points are densely clustered, indicating a tight oscillating market structure. The moving average group shows a short-term buy signal, with EMA lines arranged in a bullish configuration, keeping the price within the critical pivot zone. The MACD has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling potential bearish momentum divergence. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without indicating any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators display layered dynamics, suggesting that short-term volatility is converging, and both long and short positions have temporarily reached equilibrium at the current price level, lacking clear directional breakout momentum. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.1164, just 0.00013 away from the current price. Further up, the R2 level at 0.1167 serves as an upper reference point, approximately 0.00043 away. On the downside, near-term support is found at the S1 level of 0.1158, only 0.00047 away. The S2 level at 0.1155 acts as secondary support, located 0.00077 below the current price. Price action is thus confined within this pivotal range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Yei Finance's prices?

Yei Finance (CLO) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the Yei Finance ecosystem
4. DeFi sector performance and competition
5. Protocol updates, partnerships, and development progress
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Yield farming rewards and staking incentives
8. Community engagement and social media buzz
9. Bitcoin and Ethereum price movements
10. Supply and demand dynamics in the market

Why do people want to know Yei Finance's price today?

People want to know Yei Finance (CLO) price today for several reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing for buying/selling, tracking investment performance, analyzing price trends, assessing market volatility, and staying updated on their holdings' value.

Price Prediction for Yei Finance

Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLO in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Yei Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Yei Finance Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Yei Finance in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Yei Finance? Buying CLO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Yei Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Yei Finance (CLO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Yei Finance will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Yei Finance (CLO) Guide

What can you do with Yei Finance

Owning Yei Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Yei Finance (CLO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Yei Finance (CLO)

Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users.

Yei Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yei Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yei Finance Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI FrameworkArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yei Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:39:39 (UTC+8)

Yei Finance (CLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Yei Finance

CLO USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CLO with leverage. Explore CLO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Yei Finance (CLO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Yei Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLO/USDT
￡0.089717
￡0.089717￡0.089717
+5.86%
735.68K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLO-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CLO
CLO
GBP
GBP

1 CLO = 0.0908996 GBP