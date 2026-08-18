Yei Finance Price(CLO)
The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is ￡ 0.12452, with a 7.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.12452 per CLO.
Yei Finance currently ranks #602 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.08M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between ￡ 0.11567 (low) and ￡ 0.13124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.664993002053147666, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0392188499764101518.
In short-term performance, CLO moved +2.03% in the last hour and +6.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 86.39K.
No.602
12.91%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is ￡ 16.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 86.39K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 999919717.4101555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 124.52M.
+2.03%
+7.17%
+6.85%
+6.85%
Track the price changes of Yei Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0060815
|+7.17%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.02648
|-17.54%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.07758
|-38.39%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.06304
|+102.53%
Today, CLO recorded a change of ￡ +0.0060815 (+7.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.02648 (-17.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CLO saw a change of ￡ -0.07758 (-38.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.06304 (+102.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Yei Finance (CLO)?
Check out the Yei Finance Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Yei Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CLO market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
CLO_USDT is trading at 0.11627 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price slightly deviating above the central pivot point of 0.1161. The S1 to R1 range remains narrow, and key pivot points are densely clustered, indicating a tight oscillating market structure. The moving average group shows a short-term buy signal, with EMA lines arranged in a bullish configuration, keeping the price within the critical pivot zone. The MACD has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling potential bearish momentum divergence. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without indicating any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators display layered dynamics, suggesting that short-term volatility is converging, and both long and short positions have temporarily reached equilibrium at the current price level, lacking clear directional breakout momentum. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.1164, just 0.00013 away from the current price. Further up, the R2 level at 0.1167 serves as an upper reference point, approximately 0.00043 away. On the downside, near-term support is found at the S1 level of 0.1158, only 0.00047 away. The S2 level at 0.1155 acts as secondary support, located 0.00077 below the current price. Price action is thus confined within this pivotal range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users.
For a more in-depth understanding of Yei Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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