Clippy Price Today

The live Clippy (CLIPPY) price today is $ 0.001226, with a 145.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001226 per CLIPPY.

Clippy currently ranks #3786 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between $ 0.0005 (low) and $ 0.001793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.002493578943262639, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005534295151714.

In short-term performance, CLIPPY moved -4.30% in the last hour and +145.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.43K.

Clippy (CLIPPY) Market Information

Rank No.3786 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 28.43K$ 28.43K $ 28.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 999,999,890 999,999,890 999,999,890 Total Supply 999,999,890 999,999,890 999,999,890 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Clippy is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.43K. The circulating supply of CLIPPY is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999890. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.