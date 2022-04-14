tokenbot (CLANKER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into tokenbot (CLANKER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

tokenbot (CLANKER) Information CLANKER is a meme coin on the Base chain. Official Website: https://www.clanker.world/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x1bc0c42215582d5a085795f4badbac3ff36d1bcb Buy CLANKER Now!

tokenbot (CLANKER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for tokenbot (CLANKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.98M $ 52.98M $ 52.98M Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.98M $ 52.98M $ 52.98M All-Time High: $ 150.42 $ 150.42 $ 150.42 All-Time Low: $ 0.003874854309073287 $ 0.003874854309073287 $ 0.003874854309073287 Current Price: $ 52.98 $ 52.98 $ 52.98 Learn more about tokenbot (CLANKER) price

tokenbot (CLANKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of tokenbot (CLANKER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLANKER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLANKER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLANKER's tokenomics, explore CLANKER token's live price!

How to Buy CLANKER Interested in adding tokenbot (CLANKER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CLANKER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CLANKER on MEXC now!

tokenbot (CLANKER) Price History Analysing the price history of CLANKER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CLANKER Price History now!

CLANKER Price Prediction Want to know where CLANKER might be heading? Our CLANKER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CLANKER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!