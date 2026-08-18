tokenbot (CLANKER) Technical Analysis Today The tokenbot Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CLANKER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about tokenbot's analysis below. Sign Up

tokenbot (CLANKER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $12.14 -- -5.60% -12.03% -48.65%

Tokenbot Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tokenbot across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 12.1833 12.1766 R2 12.1766 12.1728 R1 12.1733 12.1704 PP 12.1666 12.1666 S1 12.1633 12.1628 S2 12.1566 12.1604 S3 12.1533 12.1566

Tokenbot Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.73 M $1.96 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tokenbot Capital Flow Net Inflow CLANKERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 12.14 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 12.59 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 12.92 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 12.81 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 12.52 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade tokenbot (CLANKER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live tokenbot price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CLANKER / USDT $12.16 $12.16 $12.16 -3.64% 6.04K (USDT) Trade