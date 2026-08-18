CKUSDT Price Today

The live CKUSDT (CKUSDT) price today is ￡ 0.9999, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKUSDT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.9999 per CKUSDT.

CKUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CKUSDT. During the last 24 hours, CKUSDT traded between ￡ 0.9988 (low) and ￡ 1.0007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CKUSDT moved -0.03% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.20K.

CKUSDT (CKUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 55.20K￡ 55.20K ￡ 55.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain CKUSDT

The current Market Cap of CKUSDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.20K. The circulating supply of CKUSDT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.