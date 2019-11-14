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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nervos Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nervos Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Nervos Network (CKB) Technical Analysis Today

Nervos Network (CKB) Technical Analysis Today

The Nervos Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nervos Network's analysis below.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0008084---5.00%-11.01%-43.31%
Know more about Nervos Network Price

Nervos Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nervos Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 8
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 5Buy 9
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.000808
0.000808
R2
0.000808
0.000807
R1
0.000807
0.000807
PP
0.000807
0.000807
S1
0.000806
0.000806
S2
0.000806
0.000806
S3
0.000805
0.000806

Nervos Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$7.91 M
$8.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Nervos Network Capital Flow

Net InflowCKBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Nervos Network

Trade Nervos Network (CKB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nervos Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CKB/USDT
$0.0008084
$0.0008084$0.0008084
-2.55%
76.77M (USDT)
CKB/USDC
$0.0008081
$0.0008081$0.0008081
-2.48%
67.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CKB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CKB
CKB
USD
USD

1 CKB = 0.0008084 USD