What is CIRRCA

Cirrca (CIRRCA) Tokenomics

Cirrca (CIRRCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cirrca (CIRRCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.00K $ 83.00K $ 83.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0643 $ 0.0643 $ 0.0643 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00083 $ 0.00083 $ 0.00083 Learn more about Cirrca (CIRRCA) price Buy CIRRCA Now!

Cirrca (CIRRCA) Information Cirrca enables staking of tokenized assets including stocks, commodities, crypto, and other real-world assets, to unlock flexible passive yield and rewards. Cirrca enables staking of tokenized assets including stocks, commodities, crypto, and other real-world assets, to unlock flexible passive yield and rewards. Official Website: https://cirrca.com/ Whitepaper: https://app.cirrca.com/docs Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x18D23171f588BC059e404b357E2993fC7854f938

Cirrca (CIRRCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cirrca (CIRRCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIRRCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIRRCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIRRCA's tokenomics, explore CIRRCA token's live price!

Analysing the price history of CIRRCA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

