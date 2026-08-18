CHR (CHR) Technical Analysis Today The CHR Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CHR's analysis below. Sign Up

CHR (CHR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0131 -- -7.03% -13.08% -40.19%

CHR Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CHR across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 20 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01308 0.01308 R2 0.01308 0.01307 R1 0.01307 0.01307 PP 0.01307 0.01307 S1 0.01306 0.01306 S2 0.01306 0.01306 S3 0.01305 0.01306

CHR Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $1.49 M $1.61 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CHR Capital Flow Net Inflow CHRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CHR (CHR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CHR price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CHR / USDT $0.0131 $0.0131 $0.0131 -1.50% 4.06M (USDT) Trade