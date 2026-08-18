Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CHR, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CHR, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CHR

CHR Price Info

What is CHR

CHR Whitepaper

CHR Official Website

CHR Tokenomics

CHR Price Forecast

CHR History

CHR Buying Guide

CHR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CHR Spot

CHR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CHR (CHR) Technical Analysis Today

CHR (CHR) Technical Analysis Today

The CHR Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CHR's analysis below.

CHR (CHR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0131---7.03%-13.08%-40.19%
Know more about CHR Price

CHR Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CHR across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 4
Buy 20
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01308
0.01308
R2
0.01308
0.01307
R1
0.01307
0.01307
PP
0.01307
0.01307
S1
0.01306
0.01306
S2
0.01306
0.01306
S3
0.01305
0.01306

CHR Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.12M
$1.49 M
$1.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CHR Capital Flow

Net InflowCHRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CHR

Trade CHR (CHR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CHR price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHR/USDT
$0.0131
$0.0131$0.0131
-1.50%
4.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CHR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHR
CHR
USD
USD

1 CHR = 0.0131 USD