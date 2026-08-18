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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Chintai Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Chintai Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Chintai Network (CHEX) Technical Analysis Today

Chintai Network (CHEX) Technical Analysis Today

The Chintai Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Chintai Network's analysis below.

Chintai Network (CHEX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00832---12.52%-23.74%-54.47%
Know more about Chintai Network Price

Chintai Network Capital Flow

Net InflowCHEXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Chintai Network (CHEX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Chintai Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHEX/USDT
$0.00832
$0.00832$0.00832
-1.70%
6.88M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CHEX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHEX
CHEX
USD
USD

1 CHEX = 0.00831 USD