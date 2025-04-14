Solchat Logo

Solchat (CHAT) Live Price Chart

$0.289
$0.289$0.289
+1.40%(1D)

CHAT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Solchat (CHAT) today is 0.289 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.32M USD. CHAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solchat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 997.60 USD
- Solchat price change within the day is +1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.04M USD

CHAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Solchat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00399+1.40%
30 Days$ -0.007-2.37%
60 Days$ -0.054-15.75%
90 Days$ -0.299-50.86%
Solchat Price Change Today

Today, CHAT recorded a change of $ +0.00399 (+1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Solchat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.007 (-2.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Solchat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHAT saw a change of $ -0.054 (-15.75%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Solchat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.299 (-50.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CHAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Solchat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.259
$ 0.259$ 0.259

$ 0.321
$ 0.321$ 0.321

$ 2.9
$ 2.9$ 2.9

+1.04%

+1.40%

+21.42%

CHAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.32M
$ 2.32M$ 2.32M

$ 997.60
$ 997.60$ 997.60

8.04M
8.04M 8.04M

What is Solchat (CHAT)

Solchat is a communication protocol on Solana blockchain, offering text, voice, and video calls similar to Web2, but in a Web3 environment. It utilizes Solana's low gas fees and stores messages and group chats on-chain. Privacy is a priority, with encrypted interactions and peer-to-peer audio/video calls via WebRTC to enhance security.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CHAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Solchat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Solchat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Solchat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Solchat price prediction page.

Solchat Price History

Tracing CHAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Solchat price history page.

How to buy Solchat (CHAT)

Solchat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solchat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Solchat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solchat

