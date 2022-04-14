ChangeX (CHANGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ChangeX (CHANGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ChangeX (CHANGE) Information ChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account. Official Website: https://changex.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7051faED0775f664a0286Af4F75ef5ed74e02754 Buy CHANGE Now!

ChangeX (CHANGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChangeX (CHANGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 425.00M $ 425.00M $ 425.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 996.07K $ 996.07K $ 996.07K All-Time High: $ 0.132996 $ 0.132996 $ 0.132996 All-Time Low: $ 0.002021459160009139 $ 0.002021459160009139 $ 0.002021459160009139 Current Price: $ 0.0023437 $ 0.0023437 $ 0.0023437 Learn more about ChangeX (CHANGE) price

ChangeX (CHANGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ChangeX (CHANGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHANGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHANGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHANGE's tokenomics, explore CHANGE token's live price!

How to Buy CHANGE Interested in adding ChangeX (CHANGE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CHANGE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CHANGE on MEXC now!

ChangeX (CHANGE) Price History Analysing the price history of CHANGE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CHANGE Price History now!

CHANGE Price Prediction Want to know where CHANGE might be heading? Our CHANGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CHANGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!