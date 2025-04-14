ChainGPT Logo

ChainGPT Price(CGPT)

USD

ChainGPT (CGPT) Live Price Chart

$0.066001
$0.066001$0.066001
-0.18%(1D)

CGPT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ChainGPT (CGPT) today is 0.065989 USD with a current market cap of $ 53.27M USD. CGPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ChainGPT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 985.43K USD
- ChainGPT price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 807.25M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CGPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CGPT price information.

CGPT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ChainGPT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00011902-0.18%
30 Days$ -0.03264-33.10%
60 Days$ -0.08294-55.70%
90 Days$ -0.343299-83.88%
ChainGPT Price Change Today

Today, CGPT recorded a change of $ -0.00011902 (-0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ChainGPT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03264 (-33.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ChainGPT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CGPT saw a change of $ -0.08294 (-55.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ChainGPT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.343299 (-83.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CGPT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ChainGPT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.065525
$ 0.065525$ 0.065525

$ 0.073158
$ 0.073158$ 0.073158

$ 0.56125
$ 0.56125$ 0.56125

-3.61%

-0.18%

+9.43%

CGPT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 53.27M
$ 53.27M$ 53.27M

$ 985.43K
$ 985.43K$ 985.43K

807.25M
807.25M 807.25M

What is ChainGPT (CGPT)

ChainGPT is an advanced AI model designed to help with crypto & blockchain needs, code contracts, explain concepts, answer questions, analyze markets, and more.

ChainGPT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ChainGPT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CGPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ChainGPT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ChainGPT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ChainGPT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ChainGPT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CGPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ChainGPT price prediction page.

ChainGPT Price History

Tracing CGPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CGPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ChainGPT price history page.

How to buy ChainGPT (CGPT)

Looking for how to buy ChainGPT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ChainGPT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CGPT to Local Currencies

1 CGPT to VND
1,692.023949
1 CGPT to AUD
A$0.10426262
1 CGPT to GBP
0.04949175
1 CGPT to EUR
0.05807032
1 CGPT to USD
$0.065989
1 CGPT to MYR
RM0.29101149
1 CGPT to TRY
2.50956167
1 CGPT to JPY
¥9.44038634
1 CGPT to RUB
5.42693536
1 CGPT to INR
5.67769356
1 CGPT to IDR
Rp1,118.45745935
1 CGPT to KRW
93.86737283
1 CGPT to PHP
3.76467245
1 CGPT to EGP
￡E.3.36477911
1 CGPT to BRL
R$0.38669554
1 CGPT to CAD
C$0.09106482
1 CGPT to BDT
8.01700361
1 CGPT to NGN
105.92092357
1 CGPT to UAH
2.72402592
1 CGPT to VES
Bs4.685219
1 CGPT to PKR
Rs18.5099145
1 CGPT to KZT
34.17306354
1 CGPT to THB
฿2.21657051
1 CGPT to TWD
NT$2.13606393
1 CGPT to AED
د.إ0.24217963
1 CGPT to CHF
Fr0.05345109
1 CGPT to HKD
HK$0.51141475
1 CGPT to MAD
.د.م0.61105814
1 CGPT to MXN
$1.32835857

ChainGPT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ChainGPT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ChainGPT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChainGPT

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CGPT
USD

1 CGPT = 0.065989 USD

Trade

CGPTUSDT
$0.065989
$0.065989$0.065989
-5.98%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee