Cockfight Network (CFN) Information The Cockfight Network platform's game and betting system is designed to solve the problems of existing cockfighting and provide a transparent and safe game and betting environment. This system secures the transparency of betting through blockchain technology, and users receive rewards based on the betting results. Official Website: https://www.cf-n.io/en Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_ppYj6WGvUK-jBKNqIJqMXBEnfsfhTbZ/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://scan.gmmtchain.io/address/0x734BF3a059eE840A910E02e477049EF9C1a644aB Buy CFN Now!

Cockfight Network (CFN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cockfight Network (CFN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 93.80M $ 93.80M $ 93.80M All-Time High: $ 2.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.08010316352274265 $ 0.08010316352274265 $ 0.08010316352274265 Current Price: $ 0.0938 $ 0.0938 $ 0.0938 Learn more about Cockfight Network (CFN) price

Cockfight Network (CFN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cockfight Network (CFN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CFN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CFN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CFN's tokenomics, explore CFN token's live price!

Cockfight Network (CFN) Price History Analysing the price history of CFN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CFN Price History now!

CFN Price Prediction Want to know where CFN might be heading? Our CFN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CFN token's Price Prediction now!

