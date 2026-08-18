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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Centrifuge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Centrifuge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Centrifuge (CFG) Technical Analysis Today

Centrifuge (CFG) Technical Analysis Today

The Centrifuge Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CFG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Centrifuge's analysis below.

Centrifuge (CFG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1648--+2.80%-3.46%-41.06%
Know more about Centrifuge Price

Centrifuge Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Centrifuge across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1658
0.1656
R2
0.1656
0.1655
R1
0.1655
0.1654
PP
0.1653
0.1653
S1
0.1652
0.1652
S2
0.165
0.1651
S3
0.1649
0.165

Centrifuge Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.25M
$0.99 M
$1.24 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Centrifuge Capital Flow

Net InflowCFGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.07 M0.16
2026-08-17$0.06 M0.16
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.16
2026-08-15$0.12 M0.15
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.15

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Centrifuge

Trade Centrifuge (CFG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Centrifuge price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CFG/USDT
$0.1648
$0.1648$0.1648
+3.32%
569.09K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CFG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CFG
CFG
USD
USD

1 CFG = 0.1648 USD