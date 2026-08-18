Centrifuge (CFG) Technical Analysis Today The Centrifuge Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CFG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Centrifuge's analysis below. Sign Up

Centrifuge (CFG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1648 -- +2.80% -3.46% -41.06%

Centrifuge Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Centrifuge across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1658 0.1656 R2 0.1656 0.1655 R1 0.1655 0.1654 PP 0.1653 0.1653 S1 0.1652 0.1652 S2 0.165 0.1651 S3 0.1649 0.165

Centrifuge Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $0.99 M $1.24 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Centrifuge Capital Flow Net Inflow CFGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.07 M 0.16 2026-08-17 $0.06 M 0.16 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.16 2026-08-15 $0.12 M 0.15 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.15 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Centrifuge (CFG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Centrifuge price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CFG / USDT $0.1648 $0.1648 $0.1648 +3.32% 569.09K (USDT) Trade