Cetus is a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol focusing on Move-based ecosystems like Sui and Aptos. It works as a crucial part of the ecosystem infrastructure to satisfy the comprehensive needs of traders, LPs, developers and derivatives products, driven by the increasing population of DeFi.

CETUS (CETUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CETUS (CETUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.89M $ 85.89M $ 85.89M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 821.01M $ 821.01M $ 821.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 104.61M $ 104.61M $ 104.61M All-Time High: $ 0.495 $ 0.495 $ 0.495 All-Time Low: $ 0.02679612372711401 $ 0.02679612372711401 $ 0.02679612372711401 Current Price: $ 0.10461 $ 0.10461 $ 0.10461 Learn more about CETUS (CETUS) price

CETUS (CETUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CETUS (CETUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CETUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CETUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CETUS's tokenomics, explore CETUS token's live price!

