CETUS (CETUS) Technical Analysis Today The CETUS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CETUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CETUS's analysis below. Sign Up

CETUS (CETUS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02086 -- +8.25% +13.18% -20.66%

CETUS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CETUS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 4 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02082 0.02081 R2 0.02081 0.02081 R1 0.02081 0.02081 PP 0.0208 0.0208 S1 0.0208 0.0208 S2 0.02079 0.0208 S3 0.02079 0.02079

CETUS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $1.77 M $1.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CETUS Capital Flow Net Inflow CETUSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.05 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CETUS (CETUS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CETUS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CETUS / USDT $0.02086 $0.02086 $0.02086 -3.95% 5.58M (USDT) Trade CETUS / USDC $0.02084 $0.02084 $0.02084 -3.86% 2.78M (USDT) Trade