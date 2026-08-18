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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CETUS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CETUS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CETUS

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CETUS (CETUS) Technical Analysis Today

CETUS (CETUS) Technical Analysis Today

The CETUS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CETUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CETUS's analysis below.

CETUS (CETUS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02086--+8.25%+13.18%-20.66%
Know more about CETUS Price

CETUS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CETUS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 4
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 2Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02082
0.02081
R2
0.02081
0.02081
R1
0.02081
0.02081
PP
0.0208
0.0208
S1
0.0208
0.0208
S2
0.02079
0.0208
S3
0.02079
0.02079

CETUS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.04M
$1.77 M
$1.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CETUS Capital Flow

Net InflowCETUSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CETUS

Trade CETUS (CETUS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CETUS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CETUS/USDT
$0.02086
$0.02086$0.02086
-3.95%
5.58M (USDT)
CETUS/USDC
$0.02084
$0.02084$0.02084
-3.86%
2.78M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CETUS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CETUS
CETUS
USD
USD

1 CETUS = 0.02086 USD