CETUS Logo

CETUS Price(CETUS)

USD

CETUS (CETUS) Live Price Chart

$0.10022
$0.10022$0.10022
+0.53%(1D)

CETUS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of CETUS (CETUS) today is 0.10022 USD with a current market cap of $ 71.19M USD. CETUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CETUS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.26M USD
- CETUS price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 710.30M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CETUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CETUS price information.

CETUS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CETUS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005284+0.53%
30 Days$ +0.00044+0.44%
60 Days$ -0.03604-26.45%
90 Days$ -0.19855-66.46%
CETUS Price Change Today

Today, CETUS recorded a change of $ +0.0005284 (+0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CETUS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00044 (+0.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CETUS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CETUS saw a change of $ -0.03604 (-26.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CETUS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.19855 (-66.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CETUS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CETUS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09299
$ 0.09299$ 0.09299

$ 0.10429
$ 0.10429$ 0.10429

$ 0.495
$ 0.495$ 0.495

+0.15%

+0.53%

+11.54%

CETUS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 71.19M
$ 71.19M$ 71.19M

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

710.30M
710.30M 710.30M

What is CETUS (CETUS)

Cetus is a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol focusing on Move-based ecosystems like Sui and Aptos. It works as a crucial part of the ecosystem infrastructure to satisfy the comprehensive needs of traders, LPs, developers and derivatives products, driven by the increasing population of DeFi.

CETUS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CETUS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CETUS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CETUS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CETUS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CETUS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CETUS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CETUS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CETUS price prediction page.

CETUS Price History

Tracing CETUS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CETUS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CETUS price history page.

How to buy CETUS (CETUS)

Looking for how to buy CETUS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CETUS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CETUS to Local Currencies

1 CETUS to VND
2,569.74102
1 CETUS to AUD
A$0.1583476
1 CETUS to GBP
0.075165
1 CETUS to EUR
0.0871914
1 CETUS to USD
$0.10022
1 CETUS to MYR
RM0.4419702
1 CETUS to TRY
3.813371
1 CETUS to JPY
¥14.3555128
1 CETUS to RUB
8.2420928
1 CETUS to INR
8.6219266
1 CETUS to IDR
Rp1,670.3326652
1 CETUS to KRW
142.357499
1 CETUS to PHP
5.717551
1 CETUS to EGP
￡E.5.1092156
1 CETUS to BRL
R$0.5852848
1 CETUS to CAD
C$0.1383036
1 CETUS to BDT
12.1757278
1 CETUS to NGN
160.8661286
1 CETUS to UAH
4.1370816
1 CETUS to VES
Bs7.11562
1 CETUS to PKR
Rs28.11171
1 CETUS to KZT
51.8999292
1 CETUS to THB
฿3.362381
1 CETUS to TWD
NT$3.2431192
1 CETUS to AED
د.إ0.3678074
1 CETUS to CHF
Fr0.0811782
1 CETUS to HKD
HK$0.776705
1 CETUS to MAD
.د.م0.9280372
1 CETUS to MXN
$2.0084088

CETUS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CETUS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CETUS Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CETUS

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CETUS
USD

1 CETUS = 0.10022 USD

Trade

CETUSUSDT
$0.10022
$0.10022$0.10022
+0.85%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee