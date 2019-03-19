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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Celer Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Celer Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Celer Network (CELR) Technical Analysis Today

Celer Network (CELR) Technical Analysis Today

The Celer Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CELR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Celer Network's analysis below.

Celer Network (CELR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002009---1.43%+20.95%-20.50%
Know more about Celer Network Price

Celer Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Celer Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 4
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002007
0.002006
R2
0.002006
0.002005
R1
0.002005
0.002005
PP
0.002004
0.002004
S1
0.002003
0.002003
S2
0.002002
0.002003
S3
0.002001
0.002002

Celer Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.49M
$6.69 M
$7.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Celer Network Capital Flow

Net InflowCELRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Celer Network

Trade Celer Network (CELR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Celer Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CELR/USDT
$0.00201
$0.00201$0.00201
+0.24%
27.70M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CELR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CELR
CELR
USD
USD

1 CELR = 0.002009 USD