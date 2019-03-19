Celer Network (CELR) Technical Analysis Today The Celer Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CELR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Celer Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Celer Network (CELR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002009 -- -1.43% +20.95% -20.50%

Celer Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Celer Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002007 0.002006 R2 0.002006 0.002005 R1 0.002005 0.002005 PP 0.002004 0.002004 S1 0.002003 0.002003 S2 0.002002 0.002003 S3 0.002001 0.002002

Celer Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.49M $6.69 M $7.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Celer Network Capital Flow Net Inflow CELRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Celer Network (CELR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Celer Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CELR / USDT $0.00201 $0.00201 $0.00201 +0.24% 27.70M (USDT) Trade