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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CELO

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CELO (CELO) Technical Analysis Today

CELO (CELO) Technical Analysis Today

The CELO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CELO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CELO's analysis below.

CELO (CELO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05812---7.41%-18.48%-27.81%
Know more about CELO Price

CELO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CELO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05803
0.05801
R2
0.05801
0.058
R1
0.05799
0.05799
PP
0.05797
0.05797
S1
0.05795
0.05796
S2
0.05793
0.05795
S3
0.05791
0.05793

CELO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$2.59 M
$2.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CELO Capital Flow

Net InflowCELOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CELO

Trade CELO (CELO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CELO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CELO/USDT
$0.05812
$0.05812$0.05812
-2.88%
1.03M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CELO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CELO
CELO
USD
USD

1 CELO = 0.05812 USD