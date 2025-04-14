What is CELO (CELO)

Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).

CELO Price Prediction

CELO Price History

How to buy CELO (CELO)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CELO What is the price of CELO (CELO) today? The live price of CELO (CELO) is 0.2965 USD . What is the market cap of CELO (CELO)? The current market cap of CELO is $ 168.40M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CELO by its real-time market price of 0.2965 USD . What is the circulating supply of CELO (CELO)? The current circulating supply of CELO (CELO) is 567.96M USD . What was the highest price of CELO (CELO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of CELO (CELO) is 5.211 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CELO (CELO)? The 24-hour trading volume of CELO (CELO) is $ 499.52K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

