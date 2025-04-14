What is Cellana (CELLA)

Cellana is a community-owned decentralized exchange on the Aptos network that fosters DeFi growth through a sustainable liquidity incentives model. This innovative DEX is the first ever which use the Ve(3,3) Model in Move Language.

Cellana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



CELLA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cellana What is the price of Cellana (CELLA) today? The live price of Cellana (CELLA) is 0.01413 USD . What is the market cap of Cellana (CELLA)? The current market cap of Cellana is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CELLA by its real-time market price of 0.01413 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cellana (CELLA)? The current circulating supply of Cellana (CELLA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Cellana (CELLA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Cellana (CELLA) is 0.06674 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cellana (CELLA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cellana (CELLA) is $ 5.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

