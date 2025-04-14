What is Celsius (CEL)

Celsius Network is a regulated, SEC-compliant, lending platform that enables users to receive interest on deposited cryptocurrencies or take out crypto collateralized loans.

Celsius is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Celsius investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Celsius on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Celsius buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Celsius Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Celsius, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Celsius price prediction page.

Celsius Price History

Tracing CEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Celsius price history page.

How to buy Celsius (CEL)

Looking for how to buy Celsius? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Celsius on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CEL to Local Currencies

1 CEL to VND ₫ 1,830.25458 1 CEL to AUD A$ 0.1127804 1 CEL to GBP ￡ 0.053535 1 CEL to EUR € 0.0621006 1 CEL to USD $ 0.07138 1 CEL to MYR RM 0.3147858 1 CEL to TRY ₺ 2.7167228 1 CEL to JPY ¥ 10.2380334 1 CEL to RUB ₽ 5.8831396 1 CEL to INR ₹ 6.1401076 1 CEL to IDR Rp 1,209.830327 1 CEL to KRW ₩ 101.68081 1 CEL to PHP ₱ 4.0708014 1 CEL to EGP ￡E. 3.6425214 1 CEL to BRL R$ 0.417573 1 CEL to CAD C$ 0.0985044 1 CEL to BDT ৳ 8.6719562 1 CEL to NGN ₦ 114.7583398 1 CEL to UAH ₴ 2.9465664 1 CEL to VES Bs 5.06798 1 CEL to PKR Rs 20.02209 1 CEL to KZT ₸ 36.9648468 1 CEL to THB ฿ 2.4040784 1 CEL to TWD NT$ 2.316281 1 CEL to AED د.إ 0.2619646 1 CEL to CHF Fr 0.0585316 1 CEL to HKD HK$ 0.553195 1 CEL to MAD .د.م 0.6609788 1 CEL to MXN $ 1.4375932

Celsius Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Celsius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Celsius What is the price of Celsius (CEL) today? The live price of Celsius (CEL) is 0.07138 USD . What is the market cap of Celsius (CEL)? The current market cap of Celsius is $ 2.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CEL by its real-time market price of 0.07138 USD . What is the circulating supply of Celsius (CEL)? The current circulating supply of Celsius (CEL) is 37.72M USD . What was the highest price of Celsius (CEL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Celsius (CEL) is 4.7529 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Celsius (CEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Celsius (CEL) is $ 60.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!