CEEK (CEEK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CEEK (CEEK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CEEK (CEEK) Information Virtual Concerts, Live Music, Live Sports, 360VR Streaming Platform on Blockchain. Connect with stars, go behind the scenes, 4dHeadphones livestreaming & VR Official Website: https://www.ceek.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddvk4kkctjfwzl7/CEEK_Virtual%20Reality%20TGE%20White%20Paper_V4.pdf?dl=0 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb056c38f6b7dc4064367403e26424cd2c60655e1 Buy CEEK Now!

CEEK (CEEK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CEEK (CEEK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.22M $ 8.22M $ 8.22M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 805.72M $ 805.72M $ 805.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.20M $ 10.20M $ 10.20M All-Time High: $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.000948043686336 $ 0.000948043686336 $ 0.000948043686336 Current Price: $ 0.010198 $ 0.010198 $ 0.010198 Learn more about CEEK (CEEK) price

CEEK (CEEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CEEK (CEEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CEEK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CEEK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CEEK's tokenomics, explore CEEK token's live price!

CEEK (CEEK) Price History Analysing the price history of CEEK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

