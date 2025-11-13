Creditlink (CDL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Creditlink (CDL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.59M
All-Time High: $ 0.1618
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.05159

Creditlink (CDL) Information Creditlink aims to build an AI-driven on-chain identity verification and credit scoring system, advancing the transformation of Web3 financial services toward collateral-free and inclusive access. Creditlink aims to build an AI-driven on-chain identity verification and credit scoring system, advancing the transformation of Web3 financial services toward collateral-free and inclusive access. Official Website: https://creditlink.info/ Whitepaper: https://creditslink.gitbook.io/lightpaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x84575b87395c970F1F48E87d87a8dB36Ed653716

Creditlink (CDL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Creditlink (CDL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CDL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CDL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CDL's tokenomics, explore CDL token's live price!

