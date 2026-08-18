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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Canton Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Canton Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Canton Network (CC) Technical Analysis Today

Canton Network (CC) Technical Analysis Today

The Canton Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Canton Network's analysis below.

Canton Network (CC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0909---2.53%-27.79%-39.39%
Know more about Canton Network Price

Canton Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Canton Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09072
0.09072
R2
0.09072
0.09071
R1
0.09071
0.09071
PP
0.09071
0.09071
S1
0.0907
0.0907
S2
0.0907
0.0907
S3
0.09069
0.0907

Canton Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.48M
$7.43 M
$8.91 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.39 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.83 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.80 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Canton Network Capital Flow

Net InflowCCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-17-$0.25 M0.09
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.10
2026-08-15-$0.29 M0.10
2026-08-14$0.15 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Canton Network

Trade Canton Network (CC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Canton Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CC/USDT
$0.09085
$0.09085$0.09085
-1.44%
3.17M (USDT)
CC/USDC
$0.09071
$0.09071$0.09071
-1.65%
695.96K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CC
CC
USD
USD

1 CC = 0.0909 USD