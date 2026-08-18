Canton Network Price(CC)
The live Canton Network (CC) price today is ￡ 0.0909, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0909 per CC.
Canton Network currently ranks #16 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.53B, with a circulating supply of 38.80B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between ￡ 0.08945 (low) and ￡ 0.09595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.141820823394287527, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0430348195656148343.
In short-term performance, CC moved -0.63% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.63K.
No.16
0.28%
CANTON
The current Market Cap of Canton Network is ￡ 3.53B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.63K. The circulating supply of CC is 38.80B, with a total supply of 38801383741.72138934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.53B.
-0.63%
-1.40%
-2.53%
-2.53%
Track the price changes of Canton Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0009422
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.03498
|-27.79%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.06525
|-41.79%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.05906
|-39.39%
Today, CC recorded a change of ￡ -0.0009422 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.03498 (-27.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CC saw a change of ￡ -0.06525 (-41.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.05906 (-39.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Canton Network (CC)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Canton Network recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CC market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
CC_USDT is trading at 0.09508 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central pivot level of 0.09547. The price is currently in a transitional zone between the S1 support and the central pivot. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The pivot structure indicates limited upside potential, while S1 serves as a nearby reference point for downside support. The MACD has generated a death cross signal, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold readings. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators are both trending lower, reflecting a dispersing momentum pattern. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating low volatility. Short-term momentum has shifted from bullish to bearish, with a layered divergence emerging between high-frequency and low-frequency indicators. On the upside, the R1 resistance level at 0.09644 is just 1.4% above the current price, serving as a near-term resistance benchmark. The central pivot at 0.09547 lies 0.4% above the current price, acting as an immediate resistance level. On the downside, the S1 support at 0.09428 is only 0.8% below the current price, providing near-term support. Further down, the S2 support at 0.09331 sits 1.9% below the current price, functioning as a longer-term defensive reference. Key price levels are tightly clustered, with both upward and downward ranges staying under 2%.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Canton Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.
For a more in-depth understanding of Canton Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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