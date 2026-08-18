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The live Canton Network price today is 0.0909 GBP.CC market cap is 3,527,045,782.122474291006 GBP. Track real-time CC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Canton Network price today is 0.0909 GBP.CC market cap is 3,527,045,782.122474291006 GBP. Track real-time CC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Canton Network Logo

Canton Network Price(CC)

1 CC to GBP Live Price:

￡0.066357
￡0.066357￡0.066357
-1.40%1D
GBP
Canton Network (CC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:34:40 (UTC+8)

Canton Network Price Today

The live Canton Network (CC) price today is ￡ 0.0909, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0909 per CC.

Canton Network currently ranks #16 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.53B, with a circulating supply of 38.80B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between ￡ 0.08945 (low) and ￡ 0.09595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.141820823394287527, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0430348195656148343.

In short-term performance, CC moved -0.63% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.63K.

Canton Network (CC) Market Information

No.16

￡ 3.53B
￡ 3.53B￡ 3.53B

￡ 291.63K
￡ 291.63K￡ 291.63K

￡ 3.53B
￡ 3.53B￡ 3.53B

38.80B
38.80B 38.80B

--
----

38,801,383,741.72138934
38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934

0.28%

CANTON

The current Market Cap of Canton Network is ￡ 3.53B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.63K. The circulating supply of CC is 38.80B, with a total supply of 38801383741.72138934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.53B.

Canton Network Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.08945
￡ 0.08945￡ 0.08945
24H Low
￡ 0.09595
￡ 0.09595￡ 0.09595
24H High

￡ 0.08945
￡ 0.08945￡ 0.08945

￡ 0.09595
￡ 0.09595￡ 0.09595

￡ 0.141820823394287527
￡ 0.141820823394287527￡ 0.141820823394287527

￡ 0.0430348195656148343
￡ 0.0430348195656148343￡ 0.0430348195656148343

-0.63%

-1.40%

-2.53%

-2.53%

Canton Network (CC) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Canton Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0009422-1.40%
30 Days￡ -0.03498-27.79%
60 Days￡ -0.06525-41.79%
90 Days￡ -0.05906-39.39%
Canton Network Price Change Today

Today, CC recorded a change of ￡ -0.0009422 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Canton Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.03498 (-27.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Canton Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CC saw a change of ￡ -0.06525 (-41.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Canton Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.05906 (-39.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Canton Network (CC)?

Check out the Canton Network Price History page now.

Analysis for Canton Network

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Canton Network recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Canton Network market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CC market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

CC_USDT is trading at 0.09508 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central pivot level of 0.09547. The price is currently in a transitional zone between the S1 support and the central pivot. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The pivot structure indicates limited upside potential, while S1 serves as a nearby reference point for downside support. The MACD has generated a death cross signal, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold readings. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators are both trending lower, reflecting a dispersing momentum pattern. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating low volatility. Short-term momentum has shifted from bullish to bearish, with a layered divergence emerging between high-frequency and low-frequency indicators. On the upside, the R1 resistance level at 0.09644 is just 1.4% above the current price, serving as a near-term resistance benchmark. The central pivot at 0.09547 lies 0.4% above the current price, acting as an immediate resistance level. On the downside, the S1 support at 0.09428 is only 0.8% below the current price, providing near-term support. Further down, the S2 support at 0.09331 sits 1.9% below the current price, functioning as a longer-term defensive reference. Key price levels are tightly clustered, with both upward and downward ranges staying under 2%.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Canton Network's prices?

Canton Network (CC) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and trends
3. Technology development progress and updates
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
5. Trading volume and liquidity levels
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi and blockchain projects
7. Competition from similar privacy-focused networks
8. General economic conditions and investor risk appetite

These factors interact to determine CC's market valuation and price movements.

Why do people want to know Canton Network's price today?

People want to know Canton Network (CC) price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy, sell, or hold positions effectively.

2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' real-time value and performance.

3. Market analysis - Price data helps identify trends, volatility patterns, and trading opportunities.

4. Risk management - Current pricing enables proper position sizing and stop-loss planning.

5. FOMO/timing - Fear of missing profitable entries or exits drives constant price monitoring.

Price Prediction for Canton Network

Canton Network (CC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CC in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Canton Network (CC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Canton Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Canton Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Canton Network Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Canton Network in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Canton Network? Buying CC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Canton Network. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Canton Network (CC) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Canton Network will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Canton Network (CC) Guide

What can you do with Canton Network

Owning Canton Network allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Canton Network (CC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Canton Network (CC)

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.

Canton Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Canton Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Canton Network Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemEthereum EcosystemLayer 1 (L1)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Canton Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:34:40 (UTC+8)

Canton Network (CC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Canton Network

CC USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CC with leverage. Explore CC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Canton Network (CC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Canton Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CC/USDT
￡0.0664884
￡0.0664884￡0.0664884
-1.19%
3.21M (USDT)
CC/USDC
￡0.0664811
￡0.0664811￡0.0664811
-1.26%
698.41K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CC-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CC
CC
GBP
GBP

1 CC = 0.066357 GBP