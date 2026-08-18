Canton Network Price Today

The live Canton Network (CC) price today is ￡ 0.0909, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0909 per CC.

Canton Network currently ranks #16 by market capitalisation at ￡ 3.53B, with a circulating supply of 38.80B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between ￡ 0.08945 (low) and ￡ 0.09595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.141820823394287527, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0430348195656148343.

In short-term performance, CC moved -0.63% in the last hour and -2.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.63K.

Canton Network (CC) Market Information

Rank No.16 Market Cap ￡ 3.53B￡ 3.53B ￡ 3.53B Volume (24H) ￡ 291.63K￡ 291.63K ￡ 291.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.53B￡ 3.53B ￡ 3.53B Circulation Supply 38.80B 38.80B 38.80B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934 Market Share 0.28% Public Blockchain CANTON

The current Market Cap of Canton Network is ￡ 3.53B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.63K. The circulating supply of CC is 38.80B, with a total supply of 38801383741.72138934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.53B.