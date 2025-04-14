What is Cobak Token (CBK)

Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.

How to buy Cobak Token (CBK)

CBK to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cobak Token What is the price of Cobak Token (CBK) today? The live price of Cobak Token (CBK) is 0.5053 USD . What is the market cap of Cobak Token (CBK)? The current market cap of Cobak Token is $ 46.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CBK by its real-time market price of 0.5053 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cobak Token (CBK)? The current circulating supply of Cobak Token (CBK) is 92.69M USD . What was the highest price of Cobak Token (CBK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Cobak Token (CBK) is 6.872 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cobak Token (CBK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cobak Token (CBK) is $ 61.63K USD .

