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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Catizen, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Catizen, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Catizen (CATI) Technical Analysis Today

Catizen (CATI) Technical Analysis Today

The Catizen Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CATI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Catizen's analysis below.

Catizen (CATI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04814--+12.47%+21.78%-3.82%
Know more about Catizen Price

Catizen Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Catizen across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 3
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0481
0.04809
R2
0.04809
0.04808
R1
0.04808
0.04808
PP
0.04807
0.04807
S1
0.04806
0.04806
S2
0.04805
0.04806
S3
0.04804
0.04805

Catizen Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.37M
$6.83 M
$7.20 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.55 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.54 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Catizen Capital Flow

Net InflowCATIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.05
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Catizen

Trade Catizen (CATI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Catizen price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CATI/USDT
$0.04815
$0.04815$0.04815
-0.49%
1.36M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CATI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CATI
CATI
USD
USD

1 CATI = 0.04814 USD