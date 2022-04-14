Catdog (CATDOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Catdog (CATDOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Catdog (CATDOG) Information The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG. Official Website: https://www.cat-dog.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CATTzAwLyADd2ekzVjTjX8tVUBYfrozdkJBkutJggdB7 Buy CATDOG Now!

Catdog (CATDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catdog (CATDOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 179.40K $ 179.40K $ 179.40K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 179.40K $ 179.40K $ 179.40K All-Time High: $ 0.0009139 $ 0.0009139 $ 0.0009139 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001873887085424 $ 0.000001873887085424 $ 0.000001873887085424 Current Price: $ 0.000001794 $ 0.000001794 $ 0.000001794 Learn more about Catdog (CATDOG) price

Catdog (CATDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Catdog (CATDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CATDOG's tokenomics, explore CATDOG token's live price!

