The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.

Catdog is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Catdog What is the price of Catdog (CATDOG) today? The live price of Catdog (CATDOG) is 0.00000384 USD . What is the market cap of Catdog (CATDOG)? The current market cap of Catdog is $ 384.00K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CATDOG by its real-time market price of 0.00000384 USD . What is the circulating supply of Catdog (CATDOG)? The current circulating supply of Catdog (CATDOG) is 100.00B USD . What was the highest price of Catdog (CATDOG)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Catdog (CATDOG) is 0.0009139 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Catdog (CATDOG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Catdog (CATDOG) is $ 1.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

