Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Technical Analysis Today The Cash Cat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CASHCAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cash Cat's analysis below. Sign Up

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10578 -- -28.79% +90.86% +323.12%

Cash Cat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cash Cat across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.10616 0.10615 R2 0.10615 0.10613 R1 0.10613 0.10613 PP 0.10611 0.10611 S1 0.1061 0.1061 S2 0.10608 0.1061 S3 0.10607 0.10608

Cash Cat Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.32M $1.03 M $1.35 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.54 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.80 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Cash Cat Capital Flow Net Inflow CASHCATUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.10 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.13 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cash Cat price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CASHCAT / USDT $0.10578 $0.10578 $0.10578 +2.07% 11.80M (USDT) Trade