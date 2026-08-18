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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CARV, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CARV, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CARV

CARV Price Info

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CARV (CARV) Technical Analysis Today

CARV (CARV) Technical Analysis Today

The CARV Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CARV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CARV's analysis below.

CARV (CARV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0291---3.87%-7.86%-46.54%
Know more about CARV Price

CARV Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CARV across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02913
0.02912
R2
0.02912
0.02911
R1
0.02911
0.02911
PP
0.0291
0.0291
S1
0.02909
0.02909
S2
0.02908
0.02909
S3
0.02907
0.02908

CARV Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.22M
$3.53 M
$3.75 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CARV Capital Flow

Net InflowCARVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CARV

Trade CARV (CARV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CARV price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CARV/USDT
$0.0291
$0.0291$0.0291
-1.58%
1.85M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CARV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CARV
CARV
USD
USD

1 CARV = 0.0291 USD