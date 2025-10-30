The live CarFi price today is 0.4988 USD. Track real-time CARFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CARFI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live CarFi price today is 0.4988 USD. Track real-time CARFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CARFI price trend easily at MEXC now.

CarFi Logo

CarFi Price(CARFI)

1 CARFI to USD Live Price:

$0.4988
$0.4988$0.4988
+3.31%1D
USD
CarFi (CARFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:24:19 (UTC+8)

CarFi (CARFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.467
$ 0.467$ 0.467
24H Low
$ 0.5001
$ 0.5001$ 0.5001
24H High

$ 0.467
$ 0.467$ 0.467

$ 0.5001
$ 0.5001$ 0.5001

--
----

--
----

+1.77%

+3.31%

-1.43%

-1.43%

CarFi (CARFI) real-time price is $ 0.4988. Over the past 24 hours, CARFI traded between a low of $ 0.467 and a high of $ 0.5001, showing active market volatility. CARFI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CARFI has changed by +1.77% over the past hour, +3.31% over 24 hours, and -1.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CarFi (CARFI) Market Information

--
----

$ 55.38K
$ 55.38K$ 55.38K

$ 49.88M
$ 49.88M$ 49.88M

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of CarFi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.38K. The circulating supply of CARFI is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.88M.

CarFi (CARFI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of CarFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.015981+3.31%
30 Days$ +0.3287+193.23%
60 Days$ +0.3488+232.53%
90 Days$ +0.3488+232.53%
CarFi Price Change Today

Today, CARFI recorded a change of $ +0.015981 (+3.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CarFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.3287 (+193.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CarFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CARFI saw a change of $ +0.3488 (+232.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CarFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3488 (+232.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CarFi (CARFI)?

Check out the CarFi Price History page now.

What is CarFi (CARFI)

CarFi is an infrastructure platform designed for the issuance and trading of Real World Assets (RWA), enabling on-chain representation, verification, and circulation of various legally enforceable real-world assets.

CarFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CarFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CARFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CarFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CarFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CarFi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CarFi (CARFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CarFi (CARFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CarFi.

Check the CarFi price prediction now!

CarFi (CARFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CarFi (CARFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CarFi (CARFI)

Looking for how to buy CarFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CarFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CARFI to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of CarFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CarFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CarFi

How much is CarFi (CARFI) worth today?
The live CARFI price in USD is 0.4988 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CARFI to USD price?
The current price of CARFI to USD is $ 0.4988. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CarFi?
The market cap for CARFI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CARFI?
The circulating supply of CARFI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CARFI?
CARFI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CARFI?
CARFI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CARFI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CARFI is $ 55.38K USD.
Will CARFI go higher this year?
CARFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CARFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:24:19 (UTC+8)

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
