Capinfra Price Today

The live Capinfra (CAPINFRA) price today is ￡ 0.09435, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPINFRA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09435 per CAPINFRA.

Capinfra currently ranks #3838 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CAPINFRA. During the last 24 hours, CAPINFRA traded between ￡ 0.09319 (low) and ￡ 0.09518 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.497091003530164694, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.01191159100526548091.

In short-term performance, CAPINFRA moved +0.34% in the last hour and -0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 53.94K.

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Market Information

Rank No.3838 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 53.94K￡ 53.94K ￡ 53.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 18.87M￡ 18.87M ￡ 18.87M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Capinfra is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 53.94K. The circulating supply of CAPINFRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 18.87M.