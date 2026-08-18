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The live Capinfra price today is 0.09435 GBP.CAPINFRA market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time CAPINFRA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Capinfra price today is 0.09435 GBP.CAPINFRA market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time CAPINFRA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CAPINFRA Price Info

What is CAPINFRA

CAPINFRA Whitepaper

CAPINFRA Official Website

CAPINFRA Tokenomics

CAPINFRA Price Forecast

CAPINFRA History

CAPINFRA Buying Guide

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Capinfra Price(CAPINFRA)

1 CAPINFRA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0688755
￡0.0688755￡0.0688755
-0.11%1D
GBP
Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:30:55 (UTC+8)

Capinfra Price Today

The live Capinfra (CAPINFRA) price today is ￡ 0.09435, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPINFRA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09435 per CAPINFRA.

Capinfra currently ranks #3838 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CAPINFRA. During the last 24 hours, CAPINFRA traded between ￡ 0.09319 (low) and ￡ 0.09518 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.497091003530164694, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.01191159100526548091.

In short-term performance, CAPINFRA moved +0.34% in the last hour and -0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 53.94K.

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Market Information

No.3838

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 53.94K
￡ 53.94K￡ 53.94K

￡ 18.87M
￡ 18.87M￡ 18.87M

0.00
0.00 0.00

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Capinfra is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 53.94K. The circulating supply of CAPINFRA is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 18.87M.

Capinfra Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.09319
￡ 0.09319￡ 0.09319
24H Low
￡ 0.09518
￡ 0.09518￡ 0.09518
24H High

￡ 0.09319
￡ 0.09319￡ 0.09319

￡ 0.09518
￡ 0.09518￡ 0.09518

￡ 0.497091003530164694
￡ 0.497091003530164694￡ 0.497091003530164694

￡ 0.01191159100526548091
￡ 0.01191159100526548091￡ 0.01191159100526548091

+0.34%

-0.11%

-0.43%

-0.43%

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Capinfra for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000758-0.11%
30 Days￡ +0.00731+8.39%
60 Days￡ +0.00358+3.94%
90 Days￡ +0.00099+1.06%
Capinfra Price Change Today

Today, CAPINFRA recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000758 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Capinfra 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00731 (+8.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Capinfra 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAPINFRA saw a change of ￡ +0.00358 (+3.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Capinfra 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00099 (+1.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Capinfra (CAPINFRA)?

Check out the Capinfra Price History page now.

Analysis for Capinfra

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Capinfra recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Capinfra's prices?

Capverse (CAP) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence in the project
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin correlation
4. Development progress and platform updates
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Token utility and demand within the Capverse platform
7. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
8. Community engagement and social media buzz
9. Supply dynamics and tokenomics structure
10. Broader economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Capinfra's price today?

People want to know Capverse (CAP) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing investment returns, and staying updated on volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Capinfra

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAPINFRA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Capinfra could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Capinfra will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAPINFRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Capinfra Price Prediction.

About Capinfra

CAP is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is primarily used as a governance token for the Capsule protocol, a decentralized social media platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform aims to provide users with control over their data and the ability to monetize their content. CAP tokens are used to vote on proposals and changes to the platform, giving holders a say in its development and future direction. The token operates on a fixed supply model, with a capped total supply to ensure scarcity. The Capsule protocol and CAP token represent an attempt to decentralize and democratize social media, putting control back in the hands of users.

How to buy & Invest Capinfra in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Capinfra? Buying CAPINFRA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Capinfra. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Capinfra will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Guide

What can you do with Capinfra

Owning Capinfra allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Capinfra (CAPINFRA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Capinfra (CAPINFRA)

$CAP is the core utility and governance token of Cap Infra, with a fixed total supply. Its value is backed by real protocol revenue (Real Yield) rather than token inflation. Key utilities include: • Governance: RWA curation, fee parameters, treasury allocation, and Launchpad approvals • Value Accrual: Protocol revenue distributed to $CAP stakers • Ecosystem Incentives: Bootstrapping liquidity and rewarding high-quality participation • Priority Access: Early and higher allocation access to high-yield and newly launched RWA products

Capinfra Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Capinfra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Capinfra Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Capinfra

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:30:55 (UTC+8)

Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Capinfra

CAPINFRA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CAPINFRA with leverage. Explore CAPINFRA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Capinfra (CAPINFRA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Capinfra price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAPINFRA/USDT
￡0.0690434
￡0.0690434￡0.0690434
+0.19%
575.32K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CAPINFRA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CAPINFRA
CAPINFRA
GBP
GBP

1 CAPINFRA = 0.0688755 GBP