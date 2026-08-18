Cap (CAP) Technical Analysis Today The Cap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cap's analysis below. Sign Up

Cap (CAP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06962 -- +45.86% +261.85% +2,684.80%

Cap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cap across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 21 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06942 0.06941 R2 0.06941 0.06939 R1 0.06939 0.06939 PP 0.06938 0.06938 S1 0.06935 0.06936 S2 0.06935 0.06936 S3 0.06932 0.06935

Cap Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.83M $6.15 M $6.98 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $3.90 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.85 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $19.95 M 7-Day Active Sells $19.97 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Cap Capital Flow Net Inflow CAPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.51 M 0.07 2026-08-17 $0.54 M 0.07 2026-08-16 $0.24 M 0.07 2026-08-15 $1.62 M 0.07 2026-08-14 $0.36 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Cap (CAP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cap price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CAP / USDT $0.06962 $0.06962 $0.06962 +4.83% 4.98M (USDT) Trade