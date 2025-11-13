Camp Network (CAMP) Tokenomics
Camp Network (CAMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Camp Network (CAMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Camp Network (CAMP) Information
Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.
Camp Network (CAMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Camp Network (CAMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CAMP's tokenomics, explore CAMP token's live price!
How to Buy CAMP
Interested in adding Camp Network (CAMP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CAMP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Camp Network (CAMP) Price History
Analysing the price history of CAMP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
CAMP Price Prediction
Want to know where CAMP might be heading? Our CAMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Buy Camp Network (CAMP)
Amount
1 CAMP = 0.01024 USD
Trade Camp Network (CAMP)
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for