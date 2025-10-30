What is Camp Network (CAMP)

Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP. Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.

Camp Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Camp Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CAMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Camp Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Camp Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Camp Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Camp Network (CAMP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Camp Network (CAMP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Camp Network.

Check the Camp Network price prediction now!

Camp Network (CAMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Camp Network (CAMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Camp Network (CAMP)

Looking for how to buy Camp Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Camp Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CAMP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Camp Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Camp Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Camp Network How much is Camp Network (CAMP) worth today? The live CAMP price in USD is 0.01195 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAMP to USD price? $ 0.01195 . Check out The current price of CAMP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Camp Network? The market cap for CAMP is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAMP? The circulating supply of CAMP is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAMP? CAMP achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAMP? CAMP saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of CAMP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAMP is $ 244.84K USD . Will CAMP go higher this year? CAMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Camp Network (CAMP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC