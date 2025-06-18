What is Coupon Assets (CA1)

Coupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source!

Coupon Assets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coupon Assets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Coupon Assets Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coupon Assets, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CA1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coupon Assets price prediction page.

Coupon Assets Price History

Tracing CA1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CA1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coupon Assets price history page.

Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coupon Assets (CA1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CA1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coupon Assets (CA1)

Looking for how to buy Coupon Assets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coupon Assets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CA1 to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coupon Assets What is the price of Coupon Assets (CA1) today? The live price of Coupon Assets (CA1) is 0.4373 USD . What is the market cap of Coupon Assets (CA1)? The current market cap of Coupon Assets is $ 4.23M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CA1 by its real-time market price of 0.4373 USD . What is the circulating supply of Coupon Assets (CA1)? The current circulating supply of Coupon Assets (CA1) is 9.67M USD . What was the highest price of Coupon Assets (CA1)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of Coupon Assets (CA1) is 1.735 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Coupon Assets (CA1)? The 24-hour trading volume of Coupon Assets (CA1) is $ 76.85K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

