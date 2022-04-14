Caila (CA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Caila (CA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Caila (CA) Information Geo-Aware Weather Intelligence Infra for AI Web3 dApps Official Website: https://github.com/CAILA-AI/CAILA-BOT Whitepaper: https://github.com/CAILA-AI/Whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x74da4c5F8C254dd4Fb39F9804C0924F52a808318 Buy CA Now!

Caila (CA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Caila (CA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.19M $ 2.19M $ 2.19M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 977.18M $ 977.18M $ 977.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.24M $ 2.24M $ 2.24M All-Time High: $ 0.02498 $ 0.02498 $ 0.02498 All-Time Low: $ 0.001518854830173098 $ 0.001518854830173098 $ 0.001518854830173098 Current Price: $ 0.002241 $ 0.002241 $ 0.002241 Learn more about Caila (CA) price

Caila (CA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Caila (CA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CA's tokenomics, explore CA token's live price!

How to Buy CA Interested in adding Caila (CA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CA on MEXC now!

Caila (CA) Price History Analysing the price history of CA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CA Price History now!

CA Price Prediction Want to know where CA might be heading? Our CA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!