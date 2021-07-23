Coin98 (C98) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coin98 (C98), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coin98 (C98) Information Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future. Official Website: https://www.coin98.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.coin98.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/C98A4nkJXhpVZNAZdHUA95RpTF3T4whtQubL3YobiUX9

Coin98 (C98) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 50.31M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 6.4344 All-Time Low: $ 0.034640843683070306 Current Price: $ 0.05031

Coin98 (C98) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coin98 (C98) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of C98 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many C98 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand C98's tokenomics, explore C98 token's live price!

