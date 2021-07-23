Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Coin98, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Coin98, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About C98

C98 Price Info

What is C98

C98 Whitepaper

C98 Official Website

C98 Tokenomics

C98 Price Forecast

C98 History

C98 Buying Guide

C98-to-Fiat Currency Converter

C98 Spot

C98 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Coin98 (C98) Technical Analysis Today

Coin98 (C98) Technical Analysis Today

The Coin98 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into C98's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Coin98's analysis below.

Coin98 (C98) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01386---2.40%+8.02%-27.86%
Know more about Coin98 Price

Coin98 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Coin98 across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 2
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01385
0.01385
R2
0.01385
0.01384
R1
0.01384
0.01384
PP
0.01384
0.01384
S1
0.01383
0.01383
S2
0.01383
0.01383
S3
0.01382
0.01383

Coin98 Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.79M
$11.16 M
$12.95 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Coin98 Capital Flow

Net InflowC98USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Coin98

Trade Coin98 (C98) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Coin98 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
C98/USDT
$0.01386
$0.01386$0.01386
-3.34%
4.25M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

C98-to-USD Calculator

Amount

C98
C98
USD
USD

1 C98 = 0.01386 USD